'Massive area' probed in hunt for bodies

Luke Davies (left) and Jesse Baird haven't been seen since Monday. Photo: Instagram

Potential crime scenes stretching hundreds of kilometres from regional New South Wales to Sydney in Australia are being searched, as police vow to leave no stone unturned in the hunt for the bodies of two missing men.

Investigators are continuing to look for evidence at a property at Bungonia near Goulburn, about 200km southwest of Sydney, allegedly attended by police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon after the double killing.

NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said divers have finished their exploration of dams at the site, but officers were still conducting a line search in the area.

"We still believe that there is possibly evidence in that area that we don't want to miss," she told ABC Radio on Tuesday.

Lamarre-Condon, 28, has been charged with the murders of ex-Network Ten reporter Jesse Baird, 26, and boyfriend Luke Davies, 29, in Sydney.

Investigators believe the senior constable could have dumped the men's bodies at the site, before returning later to move them to another, unknown location.

Ms Webb said the crime scene was currently being treated as "anywhere between Newcastle and Bungonia and to the south of Sydney".

"It is a massive area and without co-operation it is just old-fashioned police work to work through every single lead and every single piece of information to try and locate Jessie and Luke for their family," she said.

Ms Webb earlier said investigators were "leaving no stone unturned" in the search for the two men's bodies.

Police allege Beau Lamarre-Condon travelled more than 1000km from Sydney to Bungonia in the south, and Newcastle in the north, in a rented van during his attempts to cover up the crimes. Image: Google Maps

Lamarre-Condon has been exercising his right to silence after receiving legal advice. He is accused of using his police-issued firearm to kill the couple after entering Mr Baird's home in inner-city Paddington on February 19 this year.

Police earlier on Tuesday confirmed that an emergency triple-zero call was made from Luke Davies' mobile phone, rather than from Mr Baird's phone as previously reported, four minutes after neighbours heard gunshots at the house.

A patrol car was later sent searching for the source of the call, which was disconnected before anyone spoke.

But officers were unable to locate the user and did not attend Mr Baird's house at the time.

Investigators allege the crimes followed a months-long campaign of "predatory behaviour" by the charged officer, culminating in the fatal shooting.

Mr Baird's friend Isaac Muller said the former TV presenter and Lamarre-Condon were never in a relationship.

"Jessie briefly had an encounter with Beau," he told the ABC's 7.30 programme on Monday night.

"He was not his ex-boyfriend ... they never were going out."

Police allege Lamarre-Condon acted alone but divulged "partial admissions" to others before handing himself in, having travelled more than 1000km from Sydney to Bungonia and Newcastle in a rented van during his attempts to cover up the crimes.

Independent state MP and former police officer Rod Roberts questioned how the former celebrity blogger ever got a job with the force.

"His background in chasing celebrities doesn't sound like it's a fit for the police force," he told Sydney radio 2GB on Tuesday.

Mr Roberts added Lamarre-Condon's supervisors and senior officers should have picked up any issues "much earlier".

Ms Webb said a police investigation would work through any issues surrounding the senior constable's employment with NSW Police, including his recruitment and assessments "to see if there are any red flags".