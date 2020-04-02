Art and Craft Covid Club

Nicky May is a tutor at The Drawing Room in Sydenham - she is going to share some fun art and craft activities for kids and adults during the lockdown.

We encourage you to try these out and send in your results to newsroom@starmedia.kiwi

Leaf Lion

This is a very simple piece of art. Most people should have some paper and simple school glue or glue sticks work fine.

You'll need some acrylic or water colour paint or pencils. I've used some chalk pastels for final details.

But honestly use whatever materials you have on hand. The lion could also be a total collage made with coloured papers instead of paints.

It would be a good idea to arrange your probably damp leaves under a heavy book just for half an hour to flatten them first.

Draw your figure or shape while your leaves are flattening.

When you're ready, arrange your leaves first without sticking and only after playing around to see what looks best, then you are ready to stick. One by one works best.

Be gentle with leaves as they are fragile. Trim stalks or leave if that adds to detail.

Finally you can add your highlights to the drawing.

Anything goes - it doesn't have to be a lion - you can do clothes on fairies, scales on fish, a landscape or even your own tree with an assortment of leaves.

Many great artists used collage and nature to explore their work and gain inspiration with colour and shape.