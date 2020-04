Here's how life in Christchurch looked through the lens on day 15 of the lockdown.

Home haircut on Aldershot St, Aranui.

Out for a walk Breezes Rd, Avondale.

Enjoying a walk on Avondale Rd, Avondale.

Getting some exercise on Lake Terrace Rd, Burwood.

Linwood Ave, Linwood.

Getting the shopping home on Ben Rarere Ave, Aranui.

A deserted New Brighton Mall.