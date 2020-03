Day 6 of the lockdown saw a resurgence of the sun, while remaining on the cool side. Here's how it looked through the lens in Christchurch.

All photos are taken from a safe distance, and we comply with best safety practice during these trying times.

Social distancing made for a very long queue at Pak 'n Save Moorhouse Ave.

Having fun on Opawa Rd.

Walking the greyhounds on London St, Lyttelton.

Out for a stroll on Godley Quay, Lyttelton.

Panda on guard at a build site in Lyttelton.

Lyttelton playground and skate park is closed.