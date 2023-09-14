Distillery acquired by global leader

Cardrona Distillery founder Desiree Reid will remain as managing director of the company, after the brand was acquired by International Beverage. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Leading global drinks business International Beverage has completed its acquisition of Cardrona Distillery, one of the country’s foremost premium spirits producers.

The acquisition includes the Cardrona Distillery and visitor centre near Wanaka, and Cardrona’s portfolio of super-premium brands including Cardrona single malt whisky, The Reid Vodka, The Source Gin and Rose Rabbit liqueurs.

For International Beverage, the deal will complement its Scotch whisky and spirits brands which include Old Pulteney, Speyburn and Caorunn Gin.

Cardrona spirits are produced from grain to glass at the site and have earned numerous accolades since launch, including gold at the World Whiskies Awards and a place on the World’s 50 Best Vodkas list.

International Beverage will focus on investment in the purpose-built distillery site and maximising the potential of Cardrona’s brands in the core New Zealand, United Kingdom and United States markets. They will also deploy International Beverage’s global network to build select new routes to market.

Desiree Reid, who founded Cardrona Distillery in 2015, will remain managing director.

"This is an exciting day for all of us at Cardrona Distillery," Ms Reid said.

"Building Cardrona has been a remarkable journey, made possible through the work and support of many, many people.

"I’m thrilled that International Beverage shares our belief in Cardrona’s quality and potential as we embark upon the next chapter of our story together.

"I look forward to working with their team to bring our spirits to more people in markets around the world in the future."

International Beverage managing director (UK) Malcolm Leask said the Cardrona Distillery team had done an excellent job in building Cardrona’s super-premium brands to date with so much integrity, quality and potential for the future.

"We are very much looking forward to working with them to build on their success within our international network, as we strengthen our premium spirits portfolio for the global market," he said.

International Beverage is the international arm of Thai Beverage Public Company Ltd.