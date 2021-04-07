The Groynes Dog Park may be renamed

Photo: CCC

Plans are afoot to rename a popular Christchurch dog park.

The Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board is investigating options to rename the The Groynes Dog Park in honour of a former community board member, Yvonne Palmer.

Christchurch City Council staff will first report back to board members on whether or not to rename it Yvonne Palmer Dog Park after the former Shirley/Papanui Community Board chairwoman of more than 20 years.

Palmer has devoted decades of her life to public service, particularly for the elderly.

Last year she was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome and was left fighting for her life while in intensive care for several weeks.