Looking back: The Helen Milner 'Black Widow' poisoning case

    Helen Milner was found guilty of the murder and attempted murder of her husband, Philip Nisbet, who was found dead in their Halswell home on 4 May 2009. Photo: Getty Images
    Christchurch woman Helen Milner was found guilty in 2013 of drugging her husband Phil Nisbet in order to take his quarter of a million dollar insurance payout.

    She was dubbed the Black Widow in a story that really is stranger than fiction. 

    But the police didn't discover the evidence that led to the conviction - that was Phil Nisbet's sister, Lee-Anne Cartier and evidence from the Coroner.

    NZ Herald reporter, Kurt Bayer was in the courtroom to watch the drama play out and was in RNZ's Christchurch studio to remember one of New Zealand's most famous murder cases - listen here.

