Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Mission impossumible: 'Freeloading' animal hitches ride on ewe

    By John Lewis
    1. Canterbury
    2. Lifestyle

    A possum rides on a sheep at George Davis' property on the Taieri. Photo: Peter McIntosh
    A possum rides on a sheep at George Davis' property on the Taieri. Photo: Peter McIntosh
    Possums generally end up flat out when they try to catch a ride amid heavy traffic.

    Now, it seems they are attempting to hitchhike using more docile forms of transport.

    Taieri lifestyle farmer George Davis went to check on his small flock of sheep yesterday morning and was gobsmacked when he discovered a possum piggy-backing on one of his ewes.

    Mr Davis believed the possum was "a bit of a freeloader".

    "It stayed there for 20 minutes or so.

    "The ewe just stood there and the possum just sat there.

    "And then a wee while later, the possum climbed up on to the head of the ewe.

    Photo: Supplied
    Photo: Supplied

    "She didn’t like that so much, so she shook her head and the possum fell off.

    "She started sniffing it, and it just climbed back on."

    That happened a couple of times, Mr Davis said.

    Now that he had seen it with his own eyes, he believed nothing was impossumible.

    "Words fail me.

    "It’s all very weird.

    "Clearly, there’s something not quite right with the possum," he said.

    "He’s quite confused at the moment."

    He said it was a young one, and they were known to ride on their mother’s back at that age.

    "It obviously mistook the ewe for its mother for some reason."

    john.lewis@odt.co.nz

    Otago Daily Times

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter