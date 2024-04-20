Music lovers celebrate vinyl on Record Store Day

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Record Store Day has been held annually since 2007 to celebrate independent record stores and the music they sell.
Many artists release special records to mark the day.
At Aotearoa's longest-running independent record store, Slow Boat Records in Wellington, a queue started forming at 3.15am.
Co-owner Jeremy Taylor told Music 101 that Record Store Day was "actually bigger than Christmas now".
People were also excited about new Pearl Jam and Beyoncé releases, as well as Atomic City, a U2 album recorded live at The Sphere in Las Vegas.
Some shoppers were inevitably disappointed as there was only limited stock of each album, but vinyl released for Record Store Day often had a more general release later, he said.
Overall, the day had a "really nice vibe", and shoppers were there to "celebrate music and community", Taylor said.
"Record shopping's occupied a very dear place in my heart throughout my life and made a lot of good friends through record stores in one way or another, and it's great to see that tradition continuing, despite everything."