Friday, 21 August 2020

The Bats release new single, announce album

    1. Star News
    2. Lifestyle
    3. Entertainment

    Flying Nun darlings The Bats have today released ‘Warwick’, the first single from their forthcoming album. Foothills will be the band's 10th album, recorded with the same line-up they've had for 38 years.

    The Bats formed in 1982 in Christchurch and must hold the record for the Kiwi band that’s stayed together the longest. No split ups, no reforming for nostalgia’s sake.

    So far, half the band have spots in The New Zealand Music Hall Of Fame, vocalist/ guitarist Robert Scott (The Clean) and bassist/producer Paul Kean (Toy Love), and it’s only a matter of time before lead guitarist Kaye Woodward and drummer Malcolm Grant find themselves in there too.

    The Bats 'Foothills'. Photo: Supplied
    The Bats 'Foothills'. Photo: Supplied
    The band’s 10th album Foothills was recorded in Spring 2018 at a country retreat on their home turf in the Canterbury foothills of the Southern Alps.

    Click here to stream or download ‘Warwick’
    “Time marches on... finally, we found a gap in our busy lives and chose a week to convene … The songs had been written, demo’d and arranged for some time, but still with a little room for trying things out in the studio,” Robert Scott says.

    “Many carloads arrived at the house, full of amps guitars and recording gear, we set up camp and soon made it feel like home; coloured lights, a log fire, and home cooked meals in the kitchen.

    “We worked fast, and within a few days had all the basic backing tracks done, live together in one room, the way we like to do it - it’s all about ‘the feel’ for songs like ours.”

    The video for ‘Warwick’ was made during New Zealand’s lockdown by Auckland based Conor Bowden. Conor directed, filmed, edited and acted in the video.

    Foothills tracklist:
    1.Trade In Silence

    2.Warwick

    3. Beneath The Visor

    4. Scrolling

    5. Another Door

    6. Red Car

    7. Field of Vision

    8. Change Is All

    9. As You Were

    10. Smaller Pieces

    11. Gone to Ground

    12. Electric Sea View

     

    RNZ

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter