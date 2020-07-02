Benee performs Supalonely on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Benee at St Jerome's Laneway Festival in Brisbane on February 1. Photo: Getty Images

Kiwi popstar Benee has made her debut on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The 20-year-old performed her hit track Supalonely on the talk show today. It was her second appearance on a big name US talk show.

Benee will play live at the Christchurch Town Hall on October 2. The Christchurch show will be one of four which will also see her perform in Auckland, Dunedin and Wellington.

Last month she was a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, but due to Covid-19 travel restrictions had to record her performance at Neil Finn's Roundhead Studios in Auckland.

At the time, Benee posted to Instagram to thank Fallon for his invite and used the opportunity to discuss the Black Lives Matter movement.

"It feels very weird posting anything other than my support for BLACK LIVES MATTER right now but this is a big moment for me that I have to acknowledge," she wrote.

"Thank you all for your support & please continue to speak out against injustice and call out racism whenever you encounter it. Thank you Jimmy Fallon for having us.

Speaking to the Herald's TimeOut magazine during New Zealand's Covid-19 alert level 4, the singer teased that she is working on new music with New Zealand producer Josh Fountain.

Last November the 20-year-old scooped up four New Zealand music awards, including the gongs for best solo artist, best pop artist, best breakthrough artist and single of the year.

She burst onto the NZ pop scene with her first single Tough Guy, before releasing her summery hit Soaked, which was nominated for an Apra Silver Scroll and has been streamed over 41 million times.