Bewilderment as ad for musical banned

Facebook has deemed an ad for suffrage musical That Bloody Woman, featuring actresses Jennifer Hughson (left) and Anna Langford, too political. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

An advertisement for a South Island musical about New Zealand’s suffrage movement was banned from Facebook for being too political.

The irony has not been lost on the members of Taieri Musical, who are busy preparing for their production of That Bloody Woman.

The musical tells the story of Kate Sheppard and the suffrage movement in New Zealand.

Wanting to promote the show, marketing manager Ben Thomas decided to post some adverts on Facebook and Instagram.

He was shocked when the ads were rejected on the grounds they mentioned politicians or were about "sensitive social issues that could influence public opinion".

Facebook required the poster to become authorised and create a disclaimer about who had paid for the ad.

"The show is about historical events," Thomas said.

"Would you run a disclaimer on an ad for Les Miserables in case people take it as a recommendation to attempt a rebellion?"

It was possible to request a review when an ad was rejected, which the musical society did.

The ad went back up briefly, before being rejected a second time.

"It’s dumbfounding," he said.

"It almost makes you laugh — it just doesn’t quite seem real."

It was frustrating, as the group was trying to promote the show to the community.

While big-name shows like The Sound of Music were already well known and sold themselves, this was the first time the group had put on a New Zealand-penned musical in its 53-year history.

"This really cuts you off at the knees."

Facebook was looking into the issue but were unable to respond to a request for comment by deadline yesterday.

The show runs from July 22-31.

daisy.hudson@odt.co.nz