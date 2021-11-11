Thursday, 11 November 2021

Chur bro: Stephen Colbert attempts to speak 'Kiwi' at Apec

    US comedian and talk show superstar Stephen Colbert says New Zealand's "head sheila" Jacinda Ardern asked him to drop in on the Apec 2021 CEO summit.

    In a quick cameo at the high-powered virtual event hosted by New Zealand, Colbert attempted to welcome delegates "in traditional New Zealand dialect"... with subtitles for international viewers.

    "I was stoked when Jacinda, the head sheila, called me on the blower," he said.

    "I thought: sweet as. That would be pretty choice. Then nek minute, here I am."

    After running through some classic rugby sideline cliches, Colbert signed off with "chur".

    The international summit, which has also featured Chinese president Xi Jinping and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, is being beamed live to business leaders and politicians in the 21 Apec nations.

    Colbert had previously bonded with Ardern when she appeared on his show as a guest in the US, before he then visited New Zealand in October 2019.

    There Ardern picked him up from the airport before taking him to her house for a barbecue with her family and pop singer Lorde.

     

     

