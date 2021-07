Photo: Christchurch Symphony Orchestra

A classical music workshop for inmates at Christchurch Men's prison has been recognised in the Te Putanga Toi Arts Access Awards 2021.

The Christchurch Symphony Orchestra has been running the programme at the jail for five years.

The Symphony Orchestra's head of community engagement, violinist Cathy Irons, has been involved with the programme since its inception, and works with men nearing release.

She spoke to RNZ's Kathryn along with Anaru Baynes, Reintegration Manager from Pathway Trust: