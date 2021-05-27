Ellen DeGeneres' replacement for daytime talk show slot revealed

Ellen DeGeneres announced she is quitting her show earlier this month. Photo: Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson will take over the daytime slot currently held by Ellen DeGeneres' talk show when the programme comes to an end in 2022.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show – which is syndicated across the US by NBC, but is owned and produced by Warners – is currently billed as the headline show on daytime television and holds leading time slots, but when the show wraps next year, it will be The Kelly Clarkson Show that takes its place.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, NBC has finalised plans to have the 39-year-old singer's talk show – which is owned and produced by NBC's syndication arm – moved up the roster to take over the slot in autumn 2022 on NBC-owned stations.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is currently in its second season and was renewed late last year for two additional runs that takes it through 2023.

Kelly Clarkson has hosted her talk show for two seasons and will take over Ellen's daytime slot in 2022. Photo: Getty Images

Valari Staab, president of NBCUniversal Local, said in a statement: "These are remarkable achievements for a talk show in its second season. We look forward to Ellen DeGeneres' 19th season paired with Kelly Clarkson for what is sure to be a blockbuster year. By 2022, The Kelly Clarkson Show will be the star of our daytime entertainment schedules and an asset to our early afternoon newscasts."

Tracie Wilson, executive vice-president at NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, added: "The Kelly Clarkson Show is one of the most optimistic success stories in first-run syndication. It is a treasured part of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios offering and we are proud to partner with the NBC Owned Television Stations group to continue the show's success.

"Kelly and our entire production team put their heart, intent and incredible passion into making a show that resonates with people of all ages, cultures and backgrounds. We're working on some big plans for season three and are looking forward to becoming the premier show in daytime for years to come."

Ellen announced earlier this month she will be ending her eponymously titled talk show in spring 2022 after 19 seasons.