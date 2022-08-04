Elton John and ABBA's Benny Andersson perform viral TikTok mashup

Elton John and ABBA's Benny Andersson have banded together to play a live rendition of a viral TikTok mashup of their hit songs.

An audio clip on TikTok recently went viral for its blend of Sir Elton's Bennie And The Jets with ABBA's Chiquitita, prompting the men behind the music to join in the fun.

Posting their own version to TikTok, Andersson is seen first, playing the opening sequence of Chiquitita on a grand piano. The clip then cuts to Sir Elton, playing the opening bars of Bennie And The Jets.

"Heard about this little mashup of Bennie and the Jets with @ABBA and had to get involved," John wrote on TikTok.

The TikTok mashup comes after Sir Elton announced he will perform in Christchurch next year during his farewell tour.

Sir Elton, who has also pencilled in two shows in Auckland, confirmed the additional show at Orangetheory Stadium in January.

Tickets to his first concert in the city since 1990 are on sale now.

Meanwhile, Page Six reported Sir Elton has been busy in the studio, working on a collaboration with Britney Spears.

Spears has recorded a new version of John's iconic Tiny Dancer tune, which is reportedly set for release this month.