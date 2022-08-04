Thursday, 4 August 2022

Elton John and ABBA's Benny Andersson perform viral TikTok mashup

    1. Canterbury
    2. Lifestyle
    3. Entertainment

    Elton John and ABBA's Benny Andersson have banded together to play a live rendition of a viral TikTok mashup of their hit songs.

    An audio clip on TikTok recently went viral for its blend of Sir Elton's Bennie And The Jets with ABBA's Chiquitita, prompting the men behind the music to join in the fun.

    Posting their own version to TikTok, Andersson is seen first, playing the opening sequence of Chiquitita on a grand piano. The clip then cuts to Sir Elton, playing the opening bars of Bennie And The Jets.

    "Heard about this little mashup of Bennie and the Jets with @ABBA and had to get involved," John wrote on TikTok.

    The TikTok mashup comes after Sir Elton announced he will perform in Christchurch next year during his farewell tour.

    Sir Elton, who has also pencilled in two shows in Auckland, confirmed the additional show at Orangetheory Stadium in January.

    Tickets to his first concert in the city since 1990 are on sale now.

    Meanwhile, Page Six reported Sir Elton has been busy in the studio, working on a collaboration with Britney Spears.

    Spears has recorded a new version of John's iconic Tiny Dancer tune, which is reportedly set for release this month.

    Britney Spears and Elton John (pictured in 2013) have reportedly recorded a new duet version of...
    Britney Spears and Elton John (pictured in 2013) have reportedly recorded a new duet version of Tiny Dancer. Photo: Getty Images

     

    NZ Herald

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter