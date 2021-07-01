Judge denies Britney's request to remove father from conservatorship

Britney Spears' father will remain in control of her conservatorship. Photo: Getty Images

A judge has denied Britney Spears' request to remove her father from her conservatorship.

The motion to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from the role as her sole conservator was filed by the singer's lawyer Samuel Ingham III. But a judge has shot down the request.

The decision comes after Britney's emotional testimony in court last month. James Spears late on Tuesday night US time asked the court via a pair of documents to investigate the singer's statements to the court, calling for a probe into the accuracy of his daughter's claims.

"The conservator's request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice," the court documents read, Variety reports.

A request was filed in November 2020, and stated Spears was "afraid of her father" and she vowed not to perform again as long as her father remained in control of her career and finances. Judge Brenda Penny declined to suspend her father.

At the time, the financial company Bessemer Trust was appointed as a co-conservator. According to Variety, the paperwork that was filed today was intended to confirm the company as co-conservator, but it cements further the judge's decision to not remove the Toxic singer's father from the conservatorship.

The decision signed by the judge is important because of its timing - Variety states it was signed on June 30, days after the singer's 24-minute testimony concerning her conservatorship.

On June 23 (June 24 NZT), Spears addressed a court and shared details about the control her father allegedly has over her life.

Spears has told the court she couldn't have autonomy of her own body, having been told she was not allowed to get married or have another child.

An IUD was implanted against her will, the court heard.

"I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive."

And Spears spoke about the amount of time she currently spends in therapy, saying she was made to visit a Westlake, California, facility where her team allegedly knew photographers would be present to take unflattering pictures.

"I just want my life back. And it's been 13 years," she told the court.

"And it's enough. It's been a long time since I've owned my money. And it's my wish and my dream for all of this to end without being tested."