'Let this be a warning': Toni Street shares hilarious 'doggy haircut' fail

The radio host revealed the results of her husband's attempt to trim Bear's coat. Photos: @tonimstreet

After living through several lockdowns, most of us are familiar with the perils of the at-home haircut.

But how many of us attempted to give our pets the salon treatment at home?

Coast breakfast radio host Toni Street has shared a warning to her followers after her husband Matt France attempted to give their pet Cavoodle Bear an at-home trim.

"Let this be a warning, a lesson in why DIY doggy haircuts are NEVER a good idea," the broadcaster wrote alongside snaps of Bear, his fluffy coat shaved unevenly and close to the skin.

"Needless to say, my husband is not my favourite person right now!" she joked.

"My poor baby Bear will be wearing his brand new coat for the next month."

Toni Street and husband Matt France. Photo: Supplied

Some commented jokingly that it looked like France had been shearing a sheep, while others recommended Bear wear a jacket until his own coat grows back.

Street and France first welcomed Bear into their family in December 2020.

The radio host told Woman's Day at the time that they hadn't planned on getting a dog - but kids Juliette, Mackenzie and Lachie were desperate to get a pet.

"My husband was quite strict on the rule that we had to wait until Lachie was 3 or 4, so we only had one newborn in the house. But the girls were desperate for pets, especially Juliette, who we call our little Bindi Irwin," she said.

Photo: Instagram / tonimstreet

"She picks up all the creepy-crawlies and she's obsessed with all sorts of animals, but she's never had a pet and she was getting desperate, like, 'Please can we just get a fish?' We were going to get her a bunny, but then Matt decided we'd go the whole hog and get a dog!"

At the time, Street described the puppy as "really cuddly and calm but very needy".

"When I leave the house, he looks at me and squeaks, like he's saying, 'Please don't leave me!' I talk back to him like he's human, saying, 'I'm only going to be away for half an hour, Bear-Bear!' It's like he has been with us forever."