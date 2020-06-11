Lincoln comedy festival back in action

Alan McElroy. Photo: Supplied

Award-winning Irish comedian Alan McElroy will return for this year’s comedy festival in Lincoln.

It is the fifth year of the Live in Lincoln event, which will be held on Saturday, October 17, with last year’s MC McElroy performing his own set.

Comedian Ben Hurley, who is best known for his work on TV3’s topical comedy panel show 7 Days, will take over MC duties this year.

Ben Hurley. Photo: Kate Little

Musical duo Fan Brigade and comedian magician Jarred Fell will also perform.

Festival organiser David Parlane said it has been a huge relief to confirm the show is still going ahead.

“The industry has done it tough, we were one of the first ones to go, events were being cancelled left right and centre.

“It is a big relief to be able to go to the performers and staff to say we have some work for you,’ he said.

Jarred Fell. Photo: Supplied

Parlane said it is great to be celebrating the fifth anniversary of the festival.

“We are super proud to be able to say five years on and the comedy night is still on the calendar of the Selwyn District and Canterbury in general.

“We have had some fantastic acts come through and a great laugh has been had by all.”

He said this year’s event has a little something for everyone.

“Ben Hurley has been with us from the start and for him to want to come back and MC our anniversary is pretty cool, to be able to have that kind of calibre of comedian is great.

“Alan McElroy MC’d for us last year and now he wants to do his own set. Jarred has a brand new show and the Fan Brigade is just brilliant.”

We all deserve to have a bit of a laugh and get ourselves back into the new normal, Parlane said.

• Live in Lincoln will be held on October 17 at the Lincoln Event Centre. Doors open at 6pm, show starts at 7pm. Tickets are $44 plus booking fee and can be purchased online at www.liveinlincoln.nz or locally at Bridgestone Lincoln or the Crate and Barrel Leeston.