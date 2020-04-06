Lockdown fun: Get to know your long lost ancestors

Track down your ancestors using the Christchurch City Libraries website. Photo: Getty Images

Looking for a fun and informative activity during the lockdown? It may be the perfect time to piece together your ancestry puzzle.

This can be done on the Christchurch City Libraries website - which has resources to help people track down their elusive ancestors.

Library members can access the Family History Beginner's Guide and online resources to build their family trees.

Said Christchurch City Council head of libraries and information Carolyn Robertson: “You can also take the opportunity to connect online through email, Facebook or Skype with generations of your own family - from great-grandparents to second cousins - spread across New Zealand."

She said getting family involved in the project is a great way to stay in touch during the lockdown.

“Perhaps you can do an online interview via Skype with a great-aunt, or talk to your grandfather by phone to help create a picture of the past and establish wider family links.

“Our extensive family history and whakapapa resources are all available online, including the ancestry library edition and a remarkable selection of newspaper and magazine archives.”

“There is a wealth of information available, and your first steps are mapped out by Christchurch City Libraries.