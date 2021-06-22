Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Lorde to headline Electric Avenue festival in Christchurch

    Lorde will headline the 2022 Electric Avenue Music Festival in Christchurch.

    The Kiwi songstress was among a handful of acts announced by organisers on Monday morning, with the full line-up for the festival at North Hagley Park in February due out in September.

    Lorde's performance at Electric Avenue will be her first at a New Zealand music festival. It follows her recent hit single, Solar Power, which will feature on a full album out later this year.

    Electric Avenue  drew about 30,000 people earlier this year, with tickets  sold out a month in advance.

    Said festival director Callam Mitchell: "We're stoked to have an artist of Lorde's calibre on next year's line-up.

    "Lorde truly is an international superstar and a household name around the world, so to have her performing at Electric Avenue for what will be her first ever festival appearance in this country is huge for us."

    Drax Project, Harper Finn, Lee Mvtthews, Summer Thieves, and funk rock group Supergroove were also been confirmed for the festival in the first announcement.

    Tickets for the event on Saturday, February 26, 2022, will go on sale at noon on Monday, June 28.

