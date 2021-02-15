Monday, 15 February 2021

From New York to Christchurch - photography of Larence Shustak on display

    When photographer Larence Shustak moved to Christchurch from the United States in 1973, he found what he called "a city full of eccentrics", and for that reason he felt right at home.

    Shustak immediately established the Photography Department of the University of Canterbury's School of Fine Arts. 

    This month the Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū will host an exhibition of Shustak's vivid portraits and street photography - images of New York City in the 1960s and a Christchurch that in many ways no longer exists.

    Listen to Simon Morris talk to co-curator, and former pupil of Larence Shustak, Stuart Page, and first asked him about the title - air gun.

    The exhibition opens at the Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū on Saturday, February 20, as part of the Gallery's All Art All Summer season.  And next month the award-winning 2009 documentary Shustak will screen at the Gallery.

