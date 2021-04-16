Popstars: Singer gives panel the chills during Christchurch auditions

Jaydin Shingleton impressed the judges with his performance. Photo: TVNZ

A performance from a young country singer sent "shivers" down the spine of a Popstars judge.

On Wednesday the Popstars panel headed to Christchurch, where hopefuls auditioned for a chance at moving on to the next round and staying in the running to win $100,000.

Jaydin Shingleton from Westport immediately charmed the panel, leaving them all singing his praises when he wrapped up his performance of his original song Damn Love. He wrote the song about a pattern of bad relationships he experienced.

Shingleton, who has a keen singer since he was 4, works at a movie theatre and admitted he was nervous before he began his performance.

"There are some talented people here but I'm going to give it a shot."

And judge Nathan King was more than thrilled that he took his shot, called his performance "compelling".

"The hairs on the back of my neck stood up," he told Singleton,

Vince Harder was equally moved by the 21-year-old's talent.

"There was a moment there where I got you know, a shiver down my spine," he said. "There's something beautiful about you bro."

All three judges gave him almost instantaneous yesses, sending him straight to the callback round.

Elsewhere in the Christchurch auditions, there was a varied group of talent from all over the South Island.

Brad Staley from Lake Tekapo delivered easily the strangest lines of the evening, admitting he was "more nervous than a cat in a room full of rocking chairs".

Thankfully, he overcame his nerves and delivered his original song called Diesel, showing off his rural-influenced sound. King and Harder were impressed with his voice and gave him a yes, but Kimbra said it was a "maybe" for her.

Amber Carly Williams hit all the right notes. Photo: TVNZ

And it was the last performance of the show that signalled serious star power. Nineteen-year-old Amber Carly Williams from Christchurch's mother died when she was just 7, and she started learning the guitar in her honour.

"I really enjoyed your voice, plus I've never heard anyone in this competition [so far] go up that high," Harder said, praising Williams' vocals.

"I really love your tone, and I would love to keep working with you and developing what you have because it [your voice] feels original," Kimbra said.

Reiterating the praise from fellow panellists, King added that he "loved" her performance.

With a callback card in her hands, she was sent straight to the next round. And as the talented teen left the stage, King told Kimbra "she's got something."

• Tune in next week on TVNZ 2 for the Wellington auditions and to see the panellists select the top 12 contestants.