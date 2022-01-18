Samantha Hayes shares precious video of her children watching her on TV

Samantha Hayes' children have won hearts on social media for their reaction to seeing their mother back on TV reading the news.

"Mama news!" her toddler Marlow says, proudly pointing at the television as his mother returned last night to presenting Newshub's 6pm bulletin.

Her latest addition to her family, daughter Amaya, sits on the couch with Marlow watching along too.

Hayes returned to her news anchor role yesterday after the end of her maternity leave.

Yesterday, the presenter penned an honest post about how she felt about returning to work.

"Feeling emotional about saying goodbye to this little one today, but she's happily ensconced at home with her Dad.

"Thankfully the toddler wasn't bothered I was off to work for the first time in five months."

Her followers praised her in the comments.

"You're amazing Sam," one person wrote.

"Can't wait to have you back on the tele at 6pm as a reminder us women can do hard things. Sending you lots of love as you transition back to your work life," they added.

Another said: "Wonderful to have you on telly again. Hope the first day back was good."

In September 2021, Hayes took to Instagram to announce the safe arrival of her baby girl.

"The newest edition [sic] to our family, Amaya Violet Blaauw, arrived last Friday weighing 3.21kg," Hayes captioned the snaps.

"Where has the past week gone?! Jay and I think she's just beautiful and her big brother Marlow adores her.

She paid tribute to her partner Jay Blaauw as well, who "changes endless nappies, never gives up trying to settle Amaya, all while keeping Marlow happy and looking after for me.

Earlier last year, Hayes revealed she spent a "scary few days" in hospital after coming down with a mystery illness.

She shared a snap to her Instagram page letting her followers know she had been admitted to hospital on Sunday night with a "mystery infection and high fever".

"We thought our baby might be arriving a couple of months early too, but the wonderful team at Auckland Central Women's Health and Origins Obstetrics got to work and I'm now recovering," she shared.

"I can't thank them enough for looking after me and keeping our baby safe."