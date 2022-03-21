The story behind 'Give it a boot, Robbie'

Barry Corbett. Photo: Martin Hunter

In 1982, a monstrous run began for the French duo Ottowan and their one-hit wonder, Hands Up.

The track released on March 20 was camped at the top of the New Zealand charts for nine weeks.

And then another local song borrowed the tune.

The creator of the parody song, Barry Corbett, was a very popular radio host and later became a Christchurch city councillor.

He discusses Give It A Boot, Robbie and how it all came about:

'Give It A Boot, Robbie' wasn't officially allowed to be released for copyright reasons, but it was played a lot on the radio.