TV news war: Matty McLean's new TV gig, TVNZ and Three ramp up rivalry

Matty McLean. Photo: TVNZ

Matty McLean is taking on a new reporting gig.

The Breakfast weather presenter showed off his interview skills when he chatted to RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under judge Michelle Visage yesterday, and it was a taste of what is to come for the TV star in 2021.

He is taking on a new role on new-format Current Affair show fronted by journalist Susie Nordqvist.

The show is based off the Australian format and TVNZ says it will also feature stories from across the ditch.

McLean said in a statement: "I'm nosy by nature, which is possibly how I ended up on this career path! So the chance to get the scoop from some truly fascinating people is really exciting. I'm betting some of these interviews will spark some amazing water cooler conversations afterwards!"

McLean's role is entertainment-focused, and he will be chatting to stars to get the latest goss about their lives and projects.

His first big interview for the show will be chatting to TVNZ's new bachelorette Lexie Brown, ahead of the reality show's brand new season.

TVNZ says the new current affairs show aims to give viewers a dose of local and international consumer affairs, entertainment, and real-life stories.

McLean will balance the new reporting job with his current presenting role on Breakfast.

On Breakfast on Tuesday, McLean chatted to Drag Race judge Visage, confirming the Australasian format of the popular reality show will be filmed here.

Nordqvist joins TVNZ from Newshub where she fronted and produced Newshub Live at 4:30.

The Discovery-owned television channel is challenging TVNZ's dominance in news ratings, announcing today it is launching a brand new daytime news show, Newshub Live at 11:30.

The new format goes head-to-head with TVNZ's 1 News at midday and adds to Three's flagship 6pm and late TV bulletins.

A Current Affair screens on TVNZ 2 from January 31 Sundays at 7:30, and Newshub Live at 11:30 screens weekdays from February 1.