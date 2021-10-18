TVNZ presenter Wendy Petrie wows with Super Saturday dance routine

Renee Wright and Wendy Petrie celebrate the Vaxathon numbers with a dance routine. Photo: Wendy Petrie via Instagram

Wendy Petrie perfectly summed up Aotearoa's feeling of pride when we smashed the 100,000 vaccination goal during Saturday's vaxathon.

The star-studded event featured appearances from Taika Waititi and Lorde. New Zealand easily bet the target - 130,002 people received a Covid-19 jab on the day.

Petrie celebrated the vaccination tally by giving her fans what they love - another epic dance routine.

Showing off her footwork to Earth, Wind and Fire's September, Petrie reminded viewers she's still got the moves.

The skit included Petrie and Renee Wright pretending to interrupt a sports segment with a disgruntled-looking Chris Chang.

"Interrupting this sport break...Shot NZ..100k vax mark! Super Saturday boogie! Let's keep going," Petrie shared on Instagram.

Her followers cheered her on in the comments, calling the dance routine "awesome" and "just what we need these days."

Another suggested the presenting pair deserve their own show or at least a pay rise.

Back in September, Petrie and Wright dazzled with an impressive routine set to Mariah Carey's Fantasy. After an outpouring of support, Petrie jumped in the comments on the Herald's Facebook page to thank her supporters.

"Thank you so much for all your kind comments," Petrie wrote, detailing how her background as a dancer once left her worried about her credibility.

"I used to be so worried that being a dancer/cheerleader as a teenager and through university would stop me from being a credible, serious journalist.

"I'm glad now I have the courage to be me."

For those familiar with Petrie, they'll know she had an advantage: she was a cheerleader in the late 80s and early 90s. Petrie trained as a dancer and starred as a cheerleader in Auckland rugby's 91FM troupe alongside modelling mogul Sara Tetro.

Petrie co-anchored TVNZ's 1 News programme with Simon Dallow for 14 years, but her position was made redundant last year when the broadcaster restructured.

Since then she has regularly returned to screens as a presenter across TVNZ's shows, including stints presenting the 6 o'clock bulletin solo.