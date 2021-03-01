Monday, 1 March 2021

Watch: Free concert concludes Christchurch quake commemorations

    1. Canterbury
    2. Lifestyle
    3. Entertainment

    The free concert in Botanic Gardens on Sunday to mark the quake anniversary went ahead as an online-only event after Christchurch went into alert level 2.

    The free concert, Ōtautahi Together - headlined by Bic Runga - was the conclusion to the week's commemorations marking 10 years since the earthquake.

    But with the new Covid-19 alert level changes starting on Sunday morning, the event went online.

    Mary Richardson, who leads Christchurch City Council's Covid-19 incident management team, asked people to not come to the Botanic Gardens for it.

    Runga performed a song she wrote to mark the 10th anniversary called No One walks This Night Alone, for the first time.

    "I wanted to write something that was both solemn and hopeful," she said.

    "I know the people of Christchurch and so many people around the world have suffered a collective trauma as a result of the earthquake, and it's been a really long road.

    "The 10-year anniversary of the event was an opportunity to take stock of their journey, while of course never forgetting those who died and everything that was lost," she said.

    Bic Runga headlined the concert. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
    Bic Runga headlined the concert. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
    She said the title of the song, No One Walks This Night Alone, was inspired by the images of the first night following the earthquake.

    "The message of the song, even though the verses are anguished, is that we are all in this together collectively and that love is what gives us the strength to overcome great adversity.

    "No one should feel alone in the anguish that has occurred, this is something that has happened to us together.'"

    Holly Arrowsmith and Surfing USSR also performed at the concert yesterday.

     

    RNZ

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter