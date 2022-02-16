'We are gutted': Six60 postpone NZ tour

Frontman Matiu Walters with Six60 at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium. File photo: Craig Baxter

They promised to "save summer" for Kiwis with their nationwide tour, but now Six60 are the latest act to postpone their shows because of the Omicron outbreak.

The Six60 Saturdays tour, which was due to kick off at Rotorua's International Stadium on March 5, has been postponed until October.

The band said that under the current red light setting, it wasn't possible to hold the concerts on the original dates.

And the band members had a personal statement for their fans.

"We are gutted to have to push the tour back. We have been spending the past year building, practicing and designing a new show to bring home," they said.

"We even hoped to debut our new album for our fans live in NZ, but it's really out of our control and we also want all of our fans to experience SIX60 in a safe, unrestricted environment.

"We're really sorry for our fans who are disappointed, but we will do everything we can to use this delay to bring NZ our greatest show and our greatest album ever."

The tour will move to new dates that were previously agreed on in case of a Covid-19 outbreak. The new shows start in October this year, with the final show in Dunedin in March 2023.

All tickets would be valid for the new show dates and ticket holders would be contacted with details about the new show dates.

It will be New Zealand's first all-stadium national tour - yet another significant achievement for the band who formed during their university flatting days in Dunedin.

Speaking to The New Zealand Herald in October last year from Los Angeles, frontman Matiu Walters expressed how lucky he felt to be able to play to real crowds. Ironically, as Auckland stared down another week in lockdown, Six60 had been on a well-timed US tour.

The band also played their historic show at Eden Park in April last year.

His pitch for fans to come out and support the band on their tour is simple: "They'll be the shows of the summer, we're coming back to save summer."

New Six60 Saturdays tour dates

Saturday, October 29, 2022: Sky Stadium, Wellington

Saturday, November 5, 2022: McLean Park, Napier

Saturday, November 12, 2022: Rotorua International Stadium, Rotorua

Saturday, November 19 ,2022: Eden Park, Auckland

Saturday, December 10, 2022: Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch

Saturday, March 4, 2023: Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin