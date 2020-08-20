Thursday, 20 August 2020

New date for Home and Leisure Show

    Canterbury’s largest Home and Leisure expo is still going ahead, having secured new dates – September 4, 5 and 6 – at Horncastle Arena.

    You can expect to be inspired as you explore the various zones, learn about eco-friendly products and discover thousands of ideas to improve your home and lifestyle.

    Plus, there will be goodie bags for everyone featuring products from Ethique, Lollies NZ, Neutrogena, Kings Seeds and more.

    All attendees will also have the chance to go in the draw to win our major prize, a $26,000 electric car thanks to HVS Motors. All you have to do is register your details at the HVS stand – simple.

    To stay up to date with everything related to the show, including the latest prizes on offer, follow our facebook page @TheStarHomeAndLeisureShow and look out for your complimentary pass in this paper.

    Tickets will be $8 at the door.

     

     

