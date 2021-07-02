New Riccarton retirement village named after Christchurch businessman

Kevin Hickman. Photo: Ryman Healthcare

Christchurch businessman Kevin Hickman has had a new retirement village in the city named after him.

Ryman Healthcare group chief executive Gordon MacLeod said it was fitting the new Riccarton Park village on Steadman Rd has been named Kevin Hickman Retirement Village.

Hickman co-founded Ryman Healthcare in Christchurch in 1984 with John Ryder.

Ryman employs 6100 people, and its 42 villages across New Zealand and Victoria, Australia, are home to more than 12,500 residents.

"Kevin’s impact on the lives of older people has been profound," MacLeod said.

"He played a huge part in pioneering the retirement village industry in New Zealand, he challenged the status quo and worked tirelessly to raise standards of care and enhance quality of life for older people.

"His idea has grown into a multi-national company with assets of $9 billion, which has provided wonderful homes and care for thousands of people for 37 years.

"We wouldn’t be where we are today without Kev. So, who better to name a village after?"

Hickman said he was delighted to have a village named after him.

"It is a real thrill for me, and I will enjoy watching the village develop – I’m sure that all the residents will love their new homes.

"It has fantastic views of the Southern Alps and also the racecourse, so it is a wonderful location."

Hickman is an award-winning athletics coach, who was named New Zealand Athletics Coach of the Year in 1999.

He was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2016 for his services to aged care and sport and was inducted into the Business Hall of Fame last year.

The new village borders Riccarton Park racecourse, which reflects one of Kevin’s other passions, thoroughbred horses.

When he retired from Ryman in 2006, Hickman concentrated on developing his Matamata horse stud Valachi Downs. Valachi Downs is home to the 2012 New Zealand Derby winner Silent Achiever.

The village on Steadman Rd saw its first residents settle in earlier this year and will eventually be home to more than 300.