Jetstar offers cheap flights to mark NZ anniversary

Reaching the milestone and 12 years in the skies over New Zealand, an Australian budget air carrier is celebrating with a $5000 giveaway and flight sale for budget savvy Kiwis.

Jetstar's domestic New Zealand service turns 12 today (June 10), and it is marking the anniversary with discounted fares on some of its Christchurch routes.

From today until 11.59pm on Sunday, June 13, there will be bargain fares on both domestic and transtasman routes.

"After a tough year for many, it's great to be able to celebrate this milestone with our customers and continue to help boost tourism in the cities we fly to and, with our great low fares, help family and friends connect more often," said Jetstar Group CEO, Gareth Evans.

Over the past dozen years the carrier has flown over 21 million New Zealanders around the country, for work and pleasure.

Jetstar birthday fares

● Auckland to Christchurch from $25* one way

● Auckland to Dunedin from $40* one way

● Auckland to Queenstown from $55* one way

● Auckland to Wellington from $32* one way

● Christchurch to Wellington from $25* one way

● Wellington to Queenstown from $50* one way

● Auckland to Sydney from $139* one way

● Auckland to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $129* one way

● Auckland to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $129* one way

● Christchurch to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $129* one way

● Christchurch to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $129* one way

● Wellington to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $129* one way

● Queenstown to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $169* one way

● Queenstown to Sydney from $169* one way

● Queenstown to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $169* one way

For more details visit jetstar.com