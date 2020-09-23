New motorway on-ramp an 'issue' concedes NZTA

Getting on to the motorway from Springs Rd means a quick jump to the left lane, potentially cutting off other drivers. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The new northbound on-ramp from Halswell Junction Rd is part of $195 million major roading hub on the Southern Motorway.

But it is not working for some.

Nine emails from motorists have been sent to the New Zealand Transport Agency in the past four months over the on-ramp.

The problem stems from motorists coming from the direction of Prebbleton turning right at the Springs Rd roundabout in the right-hand lane. As they approach the on-ramp they have to cross into a left lane in order to get onto the motorway to the city.

Those motorists needing to do so only have 200m to cross into the left lane which carries traffic from Halswell Junction Rd and left-turning vehicles from the Sockburn side of Springs Rd.

If the left lane is busy, traffic in the right lane can’t get across to the on-ramp and are either forced to take the stretch of road to Halswell, or cut across other vehicles.

Geoff Griffiths. Photo: Supplied

NZTA principal project manager Geoff Griffiths conceded there was an issue.

There is a relatively short distance for drivers to move across lanes to get to the on-ramp,” he said.

“Once the southbound motorway lanes are open, and when traffic gets used to the layout, the situation should ease to some extent.”

One of the frequently asked questions on the NZTA website is: “Why is there a wait at the Springs Rd roundabout and to access the motorway on-ramp?”

Following final utility works in the area, permanent signage will be installed which will further help drivers with the correct lane, Griffths said.

He also said an alternative route from Prebbleton to get on to the motorway is available, but it is 2km further than using the on-ramp. He suggests turning left from Springs Rd onto Marshs Rd and accessing the motorway on-ramp at Shands Rd. The Shands

Photo: Supplied

Rd on-ramp has traffic lights, making it easier to access the motorway, he said.

Construction of stage two of the Southern Motorway is still in progress and is expected to finish next year.

“Once all four lanes of the new motorway are open and fully operational, traffic volumes will adjust and settle.”

Stage two of the Southern Motorway project began in 2016 and is expected to cost $195 million.

The first stage of the motorway, between Brougham St and Halswell Junction Rd, opened in 2012 at a cost of $140 million.