4 hurt after police car crashes into bus shelter

No officers needed to go to hospital following this morning's crash. Photo: NZ Herald

One person has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries after a police car crashed into a bus stop, leaving a major road in central Auckland closed for several hours.

The crash occurred while police were investigating a vehicle in the Mt Albert area just after 11am today, Inspector Kerry Watson said.

"Around this time a member of the public’s vehicle has exited a driveway on New North Road.

"The police vehicle attempted to evade the vehicle however it has collided with the vehicle and a nearby bus stop."

One person was taken to Auckland Hospital in a moderate condition and three others were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

No police staff required hospitalisation.

An investigation is under way into the circumstances of the crash, Watson said.

An ambulance, two managers and a rapid response unit were sent New North Rd in Mt Albert, a spokeswoman for St John said.

A white SUV was seen stopped in the middle of the road and had damage as if it had been clipped by another car on the front right side.

Auckland Transport confirmed at 1.30pm that New North Rd had been reopened after being closed for several hours.

The crash happened while police were investigating a vehicle in the Mt Albert area. Photo: NZ Herald

A woman who heard the loud crash and ran outside said there were sirens before the smash.

“We get police sirens in the area all the time. I didn’t think anything of it, and then I heard the car screeching and the bang. I went outside and saw the police car crashed into the bus shelter.”

She didn’t know if anyone was at the bus stop at the time of the crash, but said an ambulance turned up 20 minutes later.

“The bus shelter is usually used by elderly shoppers,” she said.

“I was there within a minute of the crash, and there were already four to five plain-clothed officers and the Eagle helicopter above the scene."

The resident said the sound of the crash was loud and long, and the police car’s horn has been continuously sounding for more than 40 minutes.

The police car was already empty by the time she got outside.

“It was very surprising, the crash looked pretty serious.”

Annette Matthew, who lives on Willcott St in Mt Albert, said she was working from home when she heard what she thought was a police chase.

“Then an almighty bang and a continuous car alarm or horn going off.”

A staff member at Hell Pizza Mt Albert told The New Zealand Herald four or five police cars were on either side of the road.

“I was not allowed to drive here and was not able to get in the car park.”

Some buses would be detoured until further notice because of the crash, Auckland Transport said.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene and an investigation has begun into the circumstances of the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, and has not yet spoken to police, is asked to contact 105 quoting the reference number P054436004.