$8.3m Lotto winner: Mystery over who bought lucky ticket

Mystery surrounds Auckland's new $8.3 million Lotto winner, but we do know they bought the lucky ticket from a North Shore dairy.

Owner Bharat Patel said his Pacific Superette on Milford's East Coast Rd sold the magic ticket, but he also didn't know who the buyer was.

"Nobody has come forward yet," he said.

"I have very loyal customers here, they have been supporting me from day one - so hopefully it's a local."

Patel had owned his dairy for more than 20 years, but only started selling Lotto tickets about five years ago.

In that time, the shop has struck it lucky with three winners.

Yet no previous winner won more than $1m.

That meant the life-changing $8.3m winnings - together with a board now standing in front of the store proclaiming it sold the lucky ticket - had created feverish interest among regular customers.

"People coming in are always asking who is the winner," Patel said.

"Because with Covid-19 people are struggling at the moment, financially as well, we really hope it was someone who needed it, who hit the jackpot."

The massive Lotto haul was won on Wednesday evening and comprised $8m from Lotto Powerball and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

A lucky Strike player from Palmerston North also won $1 million in the Must Be Won draw.

The winning Strike ticket was sold at Limbrick St Maxi Mart in Palmerston North.

Wednesday's win made it the fifth time Powerball was struck last month, after two outrageously lucky players in Auckland and Christchurch took home a total of $24.5 million between them.

Meanwhile, a separate Christchurch man, who also claimed a whopping $10.5m Lotto Powerball win in early September, may now be cruising around in a Lamborghini.

The man, who didn't want to be named, said he was overwhelmed with his "unbelievable" win but adamant about what was at the top of his shopping list.

"I've always wanted one [a Lamborghini] so why not now?"

Still reeling from the life-changing win, he said he would celebrate with a "cook-up" at home with his family and a trip somewhere in the South Island where he could relax and plan his new future.