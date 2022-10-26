Ardern lands in Antarctica for Scott Base visit

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (top, second right) and partner Clarke Gayford aboard the Royal New Zealand Air Force C130 Hercules. PHOTO: THE NEW ZEALAND HERALD/POOL PHOTO

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has safely landed in Antarctica for a visit, after being turned back yesterday due to bad weather.

She is visiting the South Pole to celebrate the 65th anniversary of Scott Base - New Zealand’s Antarctic home - and the first full season of Antarctic research after two years of Covid-19 disruption.

Ardern landed in McMurdo Sound today and is to travel to Scott Base via Hägglund snow vehicles. She will be there until Friday.

The Prime Minister will see first-hand the research, environmental protection, conservation and operations undertaken by New Zealanders in Antarctica and experience the challenges of working on the ice.

She will also see preliminary work for the estimated $344 million redevelopment of Scott Base, which will secure the future of the research hub for at least the next 50 years.

The redevelopment is due to be completed in 2028.

Ardern, accompanied by partner Clarke Gayford, left for Scott Base at 10am yesterday but the Royal New Zealand Air Force C130 Hercules had to turn around as strong winds built and weather in the Antarctic deteriorated.

The plane landed back in Christchurch shortly after 2pm.