Covid-19: No new community cases



There are no new Covid-19 cases in the community to report this afternoon.

Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins and director general of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield are giving the latest on the outbreak at a news conference in Wellington.

There has been five hectic days of testing across Northland and Auckland, as health authorities scrambled to determine if the virus has spread in communities.

So far all positive cases, a 56-year-old Northland woman and an Orewa man in his 40s and his preschooler daughter, have been scientifically linked with a fellow returnee staying in managed isolation at Auckland's Pullman Hotel managed isolation facility.

A mother has also claimed that her teenage daughter was infected at the Pullman after travelling from South Africa.

Lengthy queues formed at a Covid testing centre in North Harbour this morning. Photo / Alex Burton

Genome testing has revealed all infected returnees had the same highly contagious South African strain detected in a teenage girl who stayed at the central city isolation facility at the same time.

The Pullman Hotel remains under the microscope as officials investigate how the virus spread between returnees during their mandatory two-week stint in isolation.

It has been revealed swipe card data show periods when all three cases were out of their rooms and in common areas of the hotel at the same time.

The facility is now closed to new arrivals and once all those currently isolating have left, it will undergo a hospital-grade "deep clean".

As well as this, all returnees across all managed isolation facilities will now be required to stay in their rooms for the last two days of their time in quarantine.

The Government is also investigating "extra requirements" for those leaving MIQ facilities.