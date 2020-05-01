Friday, 1 May 2020

Covid-19: Wild duck off the menu until alert level 2

    1. Star News
    2. National

    Photo: Getty Images
    Photo: Getty Images
    Fish and Game rangers will be out in force this weekend to ensure duck hunters do not jump the gun and break the ban on hunting.

    The first Saturday in May is traditionally the opening of the game bird season, but the Government decided last week to delay it to support efforts against Covid-19.

    Fish and Game chief executive Martin Taylor said the season would now open on the second Saturday following the introduction of alert level 2 - unless that date fell on Queen's Birthday weekend.

    "Game bird hunting is a national tradition and an important population management tool," he said.

    "It's great that all New Zealanders will have an opportunity to hunt ducks after we move to alert level 2."

    Based on current government projections, opening day was likely to happen mid-May or early June, according to Fish and Game.

    For instance, if level 2 was introduced between May 11 and 15, Opening Day would be May 23.

    If level 2 came into effect between May 16 and 29, Opening Day would be June 6.

    Meanwhile, Fish and Game rangers will be active throughout the country this weekend to ensure hunters are complying.

    Under level 3 hunters are able to hunt locally on private land but overnight trips and motorised vehicles are not allowed and hunters have to stick to their bubble.

    Hunters breaking the rules could be fined $4000, face up to six months in prison and risk losing their firearms licence.

     

    NZ Herald

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter

     

    life_in_bubble_banner2.jpg