Deadly drug found in NZ for first time

A highly potent and potentially deadly opioid drug called metonitazene has been found in yellow powder believed from crushed tablets in circulation in New Zealand.

This is the first time metonitazene has been detected in the country by authorities.

It has a potency greater than fentanyl - the synthetic opioid that has caused an epidemic of overdoses and deaths in the US.

Drug Information and Alerts Aotearoa New Zealand website High Alert announced the discovery of metonitazene on its website today, stating it is "likely to cause serious harm".

High Alert says it "strongly recommends" that people do not take any yellow powder or tablets at this time.

"These tablets/powder have an unknown dosage and taking them could lead to serious harm, including death," the High Alert statement said.

"Metonitazene acts quickly to produce strong sedative/depressant effects. This substance has been linked to drug-related deaths in North America."

A sample of the yellow substance was submitted to the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) for analysis, which determined the sample contained metonitazene. It was found in a yellow powder likely to be crushed tablets.

It may also be found in round yellow tablets with no markings, High Alert said. These tablets/powder have been offered for sale online and are possibly available throughout New Zealand.

This substance containing metonitazene may be sold as isotonitazene, oxycodone or an unspecified opioid. Fentanyl test strips cannot detect metonitazene or other "nitazenes".

If anyone takes these tablets and starts to lose consciousness or breathe slowly, the person or anyone present should call 111 immediately. Naloxone can be used to avoid the risk of overdose.

On June 26, police began investigating to determine the source of powdered fentanyl after 12 people were hospitalised in Wairarapa over 48 hours following the drug being sold as methamphetamine or cocaine.

This is the first time fentanyl had been discovered in New Zealand.

About 71,000 people died from overdosing on synthetic opioids like fentanyl in 2021, up from almost 58,000 in 2020, according to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC]

"A lethal dose of metonitazene is equivalent in size to a few grains of salt, meaning there is no way to accurately dose this substance," the High Alert statement said.

"It has been implicated in several deaths in North America, with pharmacological data suggesting it exhibits potency stronger than fentanyl."

With the discovery of the similar opioid fentanyl in New Zealand in June, National Drug Intelligence Bureau manager Blair MacDonald said police are working fast to try and prevent the drug's spread, which has created an opioid epidemic in the US.

"The discovery of powdered fentanyl in New Zealand is of significant concern, due to the harm caused internationally by the synthetic opioid," MacDonald said.

"Just one gram of pure powdered fentanyl is the equivalent of 20,000 safe doses of the drug."

He noted that in North America last year, more than 60,000 people lost their lives due to a fentanyl overdose.

"We do not want to see that type of harm occurring in our communities," MacDonald said.

"Police are now working urgently to determine the source of the drug, and its prevalence in the community."

High Alert​​ has provided a list of how to recognise symptoms of metonitazene. These effects are likely similar to other synthetic opioids, and include:

- Feeling euphoric or in a 'dreamlike' state.

- Sedation ('the nod' – being drowsy and then jerking awake).

- Temporary relief of pain, stress, or low mood.

- Itchiness (in one area or across whole body).

- Severe nausea and/or vomiting.

- Severe sweating or fevers.

- Slowed and/or difficulty breathing.

- Blue lips or fingertips.

- Cold and clammy skin.

- Pinpoint (tiny) pupils.

- Becoming unresponsive and/or losing consciousness.

More details on the reduce harm from the use of metonitazene or signs of an opioid overdose can be found at https://www.healthnavigator.org.nz/medicines/o/opioid-overdose