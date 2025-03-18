'Deeply concerning': Student 'interlopers' blamed for wallaby incident

University of Otago students celebrate St Patrick’s Day during an all-day party around the city. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Student "interlopers" are to blame for the burning of a wallaby during St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Dunedin, the University of Otago says.

The charred corpse of a wallaby — labelled "deeply concerning" by an animal welfare group — was found at a couch fire, lit before dawn, in the student quarter.

University of Otago student services director Claire Gallop said an influx of visitors over the weekend had contributed to poor behaviour.

"Unfortunately, the issue of interlopers in North Dunedin during St Patrick’s Day celebrations continues to be a significant concern and this year has proven no exception," she said.

"Some of the behaviour in North Dunedin is incredibly disappointing and it is unfortunate that the actions of a few individuals have led to the association of this behaviour with all University of Otago students."

While there had been no couch burnings during O Week or Flo Week this year, emergency services were called to four yesterday.

"Following the influx of weekend visitors, it is disappointing this changed," Ms Gallop said.

The Otago University Student Code of Conduct outlined expectations and penalties for Otago students, but a "large number" of students from other institutes had travelled to Dunedin for St Patrick’s Day and the university had no jurisdiction over them, she said.

Police said the wallaby was brought to Dunedin by students from further north and they believed it was dead before it was burned.

Students all around the city woke up hours before daybreak to start their St Patrick’s Day celebrations, which for most involved sinking "six before six" — drinking six alcoholic beverages before 6am.

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

As 6am hit, fireworks were set off from flats around Dunedin.

An Otago Daily Times photographer spotted the burnt — and dead — wallaby, which had been taken off the burning couch.

Intoxicated students in the vicinity were surprised to hear New Zealand had wallabies.

Animal welfare group Safe head of campaigns Jessica Chambers said it was "deeply concerning" students were engaging in such a disrespectful manner towards an animal.

"If the wallaby was already deceased when set alight, the fact remains that this is a highly disturbing and disrespectful way to treat any animal — universities should hold their students accountable for such acts," she said.

SPCA Southern Inspectorate team leader Jamie Hancock said the organisation had not received any complaints about the incident, but said anyone with information should contact it on 0800 772-269.

Sergeant Iain Notman said, as of 5pm yesterday, Dunedin police had made no St Patrick’s Day-related arrests and were generally pleased with most of the good-natured crowd.

"However, it was disappointing to see the number of couch fires lit early this morning, placing other partygoers at risk and the unnecessary drain on emergency services as a result," he said.

Police earlier said numerous students had been told to get down from roofs and asked to stop climbing over scaffolding — many had been seen by police launching bottles as projectiles. — Additional reporting Ruby Shaw

