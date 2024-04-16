Driver ploughs into KFC

Photo: ODT Files

An elderly woman drove through the wall of a KFC restaurant while out for an evening chicken fix.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called to the North Dunedin KFC at 7.10pm on Tuesday night.

The 77-year-old Dunedin woman had picked up her meal and returned to her car but, while leaving, her foot got stuck under the brake and over the accelerator.

The KFC North Dunedin store will remain closed while structural investigations are carried out. Photo: Peter McIntosh

As a result, the vehicle shot forward into the KFC wall, smashing partly through it and knocking over the shelves inside.

No injuries were reported and the vehicle was towed from the scene, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The KFC North Dunedin store was closed following the incident and would remain closed while structural investigations were carried out, a KFC spokesman said.

