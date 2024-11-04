'Everyone just hates tampons': Kiwi teens talk period products

Photo: RNZ

Tampons are dead - long live period underwear.

That was the consensus from a focus group of six New Zealand teenagers recently held by RNZ.

The teenagers, ranging from ages 13 to 19, chatted about their hesitancy to try menstrual cups and their desire to speak openly about their periods despite continued societal period shame.

There has arguably been a revolution in period products in the last decade, with washable period underwear and menstrual cups hitting the market.

The teens who joined our group have far more choices, especially reusable options, than their parent's generation.

Tampons have been a staple period product since the 1960s and a cultural icon (think King Charles, Queen Camilla and Tampongate). But those days might be coming to an end, according to the teenagers and sales data from major New Zealand retailers.

"Everyone just hates tampons. They hurt and they're not cool," said Lali, 19, from Hamilton

Of the six teens, only one said she regularly uses tampons and does so during her heavier days along with period undies. But even then, she uses tampons cautiously.

Hamilton 19-year-old Maia said: "I'm not personally worried about the feeling of [tampons], but it's the thought of the chemicals that are in the tampon and what's leaching into your body as well."

Maia was referencing research earlier this year that found toxic metals such as lead and arsenic in some major tampon brands. She now only uses organic tampon brands such as Toms.

But teens in the focus group haven't exactly adopted the new alternative: menstrual cups.

These are reusable cups made from silicone that are inserted into the vagina and collect the blood. Menstrual cups can be used during sport and swimming. One menstrual cup holds as much blood as two or three regular tampons. Only one teen in the group said she regularly used one.

"I don't think anyone ever suggested menstrual cups. I think my mum did once but I was a bit freaked out by it. I was 15 or 16 and I was like: 'What?' I was so confused at first. She did tell me a bit about how it worked but I was not interested," said Maia.

Auckland 13-year-old Eleanor was the only one in the group who received period education at school before she got her first period.

Tampons and pads were floated as the only options, even though period underwear and menstrual cups were being sold at mainstream supermarkets at the time.

"I normally use pads or period undies because I don't really like tampons. They make me feel uncomfortable. If I have swimming and I'm on my period, I normally just miss it, which is a shame because I do like swimming a lot. I haven't tried anything else," Eleanor said.

Five out of the six teenagers in the focus group said they regularly used period underwear, which features absorbent padding and a waterproof lining.

Period underwear has been on the market for more than a decade. Manufacturers claim one pair can have the absorbency equal to three to five pads before being rinsed and thrown in the washing machine to fight another day.

When asked about her preferred period product, 13-year-old Jane from Wellington said period underwear was easier to use and more sustainable.

Wellington 13-year-old Jane said: "It's definitely period undies because I just don't have to worry about it as much. It's not as stressful, and you can wash them, which is really great because I care for the environment."

Despite the popularity of period underwear in the focus group, sales of period underwear have plateaued, according to Woolworths. A spokesperson cited the barrier of a higher initial cost of buying numerous period undies, which cost about $30 each. Multiple pairs might be needed to cover your full cycle.

Lali said: "A lot of the time when you're struggling financially you go for the free period products at school... I just defaulted to wearing pads because they're the most accessible."

About 12 per cent of year 9 to 13 New Zealand students have difficulty accessing period products due to cost, according to the Youth19 Survey.

Almost 100,000 girls say that they miss school because they cannot always afford period products. Māori and Pasifika students are often the hardest hit when it comes to period poverty.

Pads remain the highest-selling period product at Foodstuffs, the parent company of Pak'nSave and New World.

Endo Warriors Aotearoa does period education and supplies free period products.

Often teens don't understand how period undies work, but once they do that's what they want to use - if they can afford them or get them for free.

"When we give stuff out, period underwear is what teens always go for," Endo Warriors spokesperson Yessinia Sandoval said.

And some parents were learning from their teens how to use this new generation of period products.

"My mum was like 'I'm going to get some period undies because they seem to be working for you. It seems to be the more sustainable option," Jane from Wellington said.

"It's cool but it is also embarrassing when we soak them in a bucket and our [period undies] get mixed up, which is pretty awkward."