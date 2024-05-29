Family pays tribute to teen victim of bus hub stabbing before funeral

Trinity Catholic College year 12 pupil Enere McLaren-Taana’s school ID photo from this year. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dunedin boy Enere McLaren-Taana has been remembered by family as a “treasured uncle, cousin, brother, and friend to many”.

The funeral for the 16-year-old, who was fatally stabbed at the city’s bus hub, will be held next Tuesday.

The Trinity Catholic College pupil was described on the Tributes website as the “forever loved son of John and Tui”.

“Our handsome young man has been taken too soon. Be kind, caring and loving towards one another.”

The funeral will be held at First Church but would be a “private farewell” because of the venue’s limited capacity.

“All are welcome to join us via the live-stream link which can be found on Enere’s page at www.tributes.co.nz.”

Enere’s death has prompted an outpouring of grief as city grapples with the tragedy and issues of safety at the bus hub.