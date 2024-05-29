Wednesday, 29 May 2024

Family pays tribute to teen victim of bus hub stabbing before funeral

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Trinity Catholic College year 12 pupil Enere McLaren-Taana’s school ID photo from this year....
    Trinity Catholic College year 12 pupil Enere McLaren-Taana’s school ID photo from this year. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    Dunedin boy Enere McLaren-Taana has been remembered by family as a “treasured uncle, cousin, brother, and friend to many”. 

    The funeral for the 16-year-old, who was fatally stabbed at the city’s bus hub, will be held next Tuesday. 

    The Trinity Catholic College pupil was described on the Tributes website as the “forever loved son of John and Tui”. 

    “Our handsome young man has been taken too soon. Be kind, caring and loving towards one another.”  

    The funeral will be held at First Church but would be a “private farewell” because of the venue’s limited capacity. 

    “All are welcome to join us via the live-stream link which can be found on Enere’s page at www.tributes.co.nz.” 

    Enere’s death has prompted an outpouring of grief as city grapples with the tragedy and issues of safety at the bus hub. 

     

    Otago Daily Times

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter