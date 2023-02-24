Friday, 24 February 2023

'Hungry, cold' 8-year-old boy found after extensive search

    By Oscar Francis
    An eight-year-old boy was discovered "tired, hungry and cold" by a member of the public after he was reported missing last night, triggering an extensive search.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said officers were called to reports of a missing child at Signal Hill Reserve in Dunedin at 6.20pm yesterday.

    A dog team, mountainbikers and search and rescue volunteers worked to try and locate the child until he was found by a member of the public in Ravensbourne about 8pm.

    The boy was "tired, hungry and cold" and was taken to hospital as a precaution by his parents, Bond said.

    Police thanked the volunteers and search and rescue members who assisted with the search, Bond said.

