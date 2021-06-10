Large fire at old West Coast hotel

The fire at the old Inangahua Arms Hotel in Reefton. Photo: Paul Thomas

About 10 fire crews are responding to a large blaze at an old hotel in Reefton this morning.

Emergency services were called to the property on the corner of Buller Rd and Shaw Rd about 5.41am.

Fire and Emergency NZ southern fire communications duty shift manager Brent Dunn said crews found the single-storey building - formerly the Inangahua Arms Hotel - "well ablaze" on arrival.

The first firefighters on the scene called for more resources.

As a result, other fire crews from around the region responded to help.

There has been no reports of injuries.

"At this point, all persons are accounted for," Dunn said.

-Additional reporting Star News