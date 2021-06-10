Thursday, 10 June 2021

Large fire at old West Coast hotel

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    The fire at the old Inangahua Arms Hotel in Reefton. Photo: Paul Thomas
    The fire at the old Inangahua Arms Hotel in Reefton. Photo: Paul Thomas
    About 10 fire crews are responding to a large blaze at an old hotel in Reefton this morning.

    Emergency services were called to the property on the corner of Buller Rd and Shaw Rd about 5.41am.

    Fire and Emergency NZ southern fire communications duty shift manager Brent Dunn said crews found the single-storey building - formerly the Inangahua Arms Hotel - "well ablaze" on arrival.

    The first firefighters on the scene called for more resources.

    As a result, other fire crews from around the region responded to help.

    There has been no reports of injuries.

    "At this point, all persons are accounted for," Dunn said.

    -Additional reporting Star News

     

     

    NZ Herald

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter