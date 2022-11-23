Man accused of Invercargill dairy robbery named

The Crinan St Dairy was targeted in August. PHOTO: TONI MCDONALD

The man accused of wielding a knife while robbing an Invercargill dairy in August can now be named.



Samuel Rangi Tipene Weston (35), of Gore, appeared before Judge John Brandts-Giesen in the Invercargill District Court yesterday.

He entered not guilty pleas through his lawyer Scott Williamson to charges of aggravated robbery at Invercargill on August 28, injuring with intent, assaulting a person in a family relationship, threatening grievous bodily harm and damaging a house with intent to intimidate all at Bluff some time between September 7 and September 15.

The charge sheet in relation to the Crinan St Dairy robbery says $600 cash, 21 packets of cigarettes and eight packets of tobacco were taken.

Mr Williamson said name suppression had lapsed and he was not making an application for it to be continued.

He also said his client elected trial by jury.

Weston was remanded in custody to reappear on January 30 for a case review hearing.

