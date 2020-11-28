Saturday, 28 November 2020

Man charged with historical abuse at Dilworth School dies

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Police announced the arrests today. Photo / Getty Images
    The Dilworth School. Photo: Getty Images
    One of the men charged after a police investigation into alleged historical sexual offending at Dilworth School has died.

    The man - who still has name suppression - died yesterday.

    He had been earlier diagnosed with cancer.

    A single charge against the man alleged that between the start of 1975 and the end of 1976 he had indecently assaulted a boy in Auckland.

    In mid-September, Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber announced seven men had been charged after an investigation dubbed Operation Beverly that focused on allegations of historical abuse at the school.

    Dilworth School was opened in 1906 with the aim of helping boys from disadvantaged families.

    However, police alleged a number of serious offences occurred in four different decades, spanning from the 1970s to the 2000s.

    Six of the men - including the deceased - denied the allegations against them.

    However, one man - former assistant principal Ian Wilson - was convicted after pleading guilty to two charges involving indecent acts.

    He will be sentenced next year.

    Where to get help:

    • If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.
    • If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone call the confidential crisis helpline Safe to Talk on: 0800 044 334 or text 4334. (available 24/7)
    • Male Survivors Aotearoa offers a range of confidential support at centres across New Zealand - find your closest one here.
    • Mosaic - Tiaki Tangata: 0800 94 22 94 (available 11am - 8pm)
    • Alternatively contact your local police station
    • If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.

    NZ Herald

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter