Man charged with killing police officer appears in court, gets name suppression

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The man accused of killing a police officer has been remanded in custody after appearing in the Nelson District Court.
No bail application was made.
He was due to appear at the High Court in Nelson on February 14.
Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming died after she and her colleague, Senior Sergeant Adam Ramsey, were hit by a vehicle in Buxton Square in the early hours of New Year's Day.
Two members of the public were also injured in this incident.
A third police officer was assessed for a concussion and discharged from hospital.
A 32-year-old man was arrested at the scene, and now faces eight charges - including murder, attempted murder, assault using a vehicle as a weapon, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.
Outside the Nelson Police Station, which is next door to the courthouse, scores of people delivered flowers, balloons, handwritten cards and letters at the base of the flagpole, where the New Zealand Police flag flew at half-mast on Friday morning.
Marshall Garrett cycled down to deliver handpicked flowers, while Erin Gurnell had driven up from Christchurch to pay her respects.
"I lived here for three years, and you just think this is the absolute last thing that should happen here - or anywhere," she said.
"They've lost someone they care about," she told RNZ.
It was not only individuals - or families - but people from local shops, restaurants, churches, and community groups too.
Jennifer Macleod, a pastor at Stoke Baptist Church, delivered a large bouquet on behalf of Baptist congregations "in recognition of a very significant loss in our community".
Teary police staff had also come to collect the cards and letters to give to Fleming's family.
"For New Zealand, Lyn is tragically the first policewoman to be killed in the line of duty and the first police officer in Nelson.
"I know we are all struggling to understand why this has happened."
Chambers said Fleming's family wished to acknowledge Nelson Hospital, the members of the public who came to the assistance of the injured officers, and all of those injured in this incident.