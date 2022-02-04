No Covid in south: SDHB dispels rumours

The Otago Daily Times was yesterday informed of multiple rumours Covid-19 was circulating in Dunedin. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The Southern District Health Board has moved to dispel rumours Covid-19 is present in the South as "misinformation" circulates in the community.

The Otago Daily Times was yesterday informed of multiple rumours Covid-19 was circulating in Dunedin, and at least one central city business sent some staff home as a precaution in response to a rumour.

Recently a former Dunedin City councillor posted on social media about a rumour Covid-19 was present in Dunedin, then subsequently removed the post.

Meanwhile, fears a potential case visited Otago Boys' High School have been allayed after a person returned a negative follow-up test following a positive Rapid Antigen Test (Rat).

SDHB medical officer of health Dr Michael Butchard today commented on both the school case and the rumours that the virus was in the community.

“For every 1000 RAT’s used in the community we would expect around 4 false positives."

“This is what has happened for this member of the public. When prevalence of Covid-19 in the community is low a RAT should always be followed up by a PCR test as these are more accurate," Dr Butchard said.

He said the DHB had also been made aware of other rumours and wanted to assure the public that there were currently no cases in Southern.

“As Omicron spreads throughout New Zealand it is understandable that people in the Southern community will start to hear misinformation about positive cases in their region.

“We want to assure the public that communities will be notified when we have a confirmed positive case.

"The Ministry of Health and Southern District Health Board are an accurate source of information and will release any information about cases in our communities, or any other relevant information for Southern, when it has been confirmed as true and accurate.”

As of 11.30am today, there were 42 contacts isolating throughout the Southern region. This number was expected to increase as the Omicron outbreak in New Zealand grows.

“The best way we can protect our communities is to follow public health guidance.

"Wear a mask, practice social distancing, follow good hand hygiene and get tested if you are sick. Omicron will eventually enter the Southern district, and we want to catch it early when it does.

Anyone experiencing cold or flu like symptoms was asked to get tested and self-isolate until they received a negative test result.

Covid scare at school

In a message to parents and caregivers yesterday, Otago Boys’ High School rector Richard Hall said he had been informed about a potential Covid-19 case concerning a person who visited the rectory this week.

He was working from home as a precaution and had been told the risk of him catching Covid-19 from the visit was very low.

The visit had been brief, Mr Hall said.

The person had had a positive rapid antigen test), and had a follow-up nasal PCR test which has returned a negative result, Mr Hall advised late last night.

Yesterday he said: "I can assure you that all precautions are being taken to ensure that school and hostel remain a safe place to learn and work."

However, staff would make available work online for any pupils whose parents or caregivers decided it was best for them to stay home.

Speaking about the incident last night, Southern District Health Board chairman Pete Hodgson that if Covid-19 was in Dunedin, the health workforce was well prepared.

Mr Hodgson said Omicron was on its way to Otago, whether or not this particular case turned out to be positive.

"If it’s negative, well and good," he said.

"But there will be a positive test sooner or later."

"As far as humanly practicable, we are ready for this."

Rats are known to have a relatively high rate of false positives — particularly in areas where there is low prevalence of Covid-19.

