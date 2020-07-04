No new cases of Covid-19 reported

There are no new cases of Covid-19 again today.

The number of active cases in New Zealand remains at 18, all of which are in managed isolation or quarantine facilities, and the total number of confirmed cases remains at 1180.

One person remains in Auckland City Hospital in a stable condition on a ward.

Yesterday, 2900 tests were processed, bringing the total number of tests completed to 411,932.

The Ministry of Health once again urged New Zealanders to download and use the Covid Tracer app, which has 588,000 total registrations.

"It continues to provide us with up-to-date contact information to support our contact tracing efforts in Level 1. This remains key to New Zealand's elimination strategy," the ministry said.

"Please sign up for the app if you haven't already done so and when you have it, keep using it.

"Businesses - please continue to register, to display the posters and to encourage your customers to check in."

There have been 1,331,803 poster scans to date.

Yesterday there were no new cases; the day before there were two.